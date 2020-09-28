Short Interest in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Decreases By 88.3%

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 761.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter.

