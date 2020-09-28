Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 79.0%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,373,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 596,740 shares during the last quarter.

