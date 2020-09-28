Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Decreases By 91.6%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the August 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

