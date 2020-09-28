Short Interest in GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rises By 3,812.5%

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 3,812.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

