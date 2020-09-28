Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 50.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Glanbia stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Monday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

