Short Interest in Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Increases By 1,900.0%

Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Gensource Potash has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92.

ADVZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gensource Potash from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gensource Potash in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

