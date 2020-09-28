Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Rises By 548.3%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a growth of 548.3% from the August 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENE opened at $3.25 on Monday. Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

