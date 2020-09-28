Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 78.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FNK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

