Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 64.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,308. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter.

