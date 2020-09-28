Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 78.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 178,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,568. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEM. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 634,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,055,000.

