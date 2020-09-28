Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 78.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 178,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,568. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.
