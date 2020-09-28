Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Declines By 70.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

