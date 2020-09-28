Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Decreases By 98.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $18.42 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

