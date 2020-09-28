Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Grows By 1,000.0%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FBZ stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

