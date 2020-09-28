Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Increases By 492.8%

Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 492.8% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,829,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Exxe Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

