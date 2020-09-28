Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Increases By 492.8%

Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 492.8% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,829,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Exxe Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Exxe Group
