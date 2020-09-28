Short Interest in EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Increases By 10,550.0%

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 10,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDRVF. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander lowered shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EDRVF stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. EDP Renovaveis has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

