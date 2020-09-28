Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declines By 74.3%

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DUC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
