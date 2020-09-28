Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Declines By 64.0%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

