Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declines By 64.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,068. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.06% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

