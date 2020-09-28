Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Drops By 65.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GLDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

