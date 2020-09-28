Short Interest in Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Expands By 1,700.0%

Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Countrywide stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Countrywide has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

