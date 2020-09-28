Short Interest in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Declines By 70.2%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPAH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. CounterPath has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.53.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of CounterPath as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

