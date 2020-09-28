Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Drops By 72.5%

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

