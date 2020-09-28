Short Interest in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Grows By 533.3%

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $7.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. Research analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

