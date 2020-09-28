Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 61.9%

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,944. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
