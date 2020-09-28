Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Decreases By 61.9%

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,944. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.