Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Drops By 68.9%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLHI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 751,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,229. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

