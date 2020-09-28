Short Interest in CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Rises By 168.2%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHSCO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754. CHS Inc Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

