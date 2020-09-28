Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Expands By 11,758.8%

China Medical System Holdings (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,000 shares, a growth of 11,758.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,080.0 days.

CHSYF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products to hospital and medical institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for the treatment of blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

