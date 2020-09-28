Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Expands By 11,758.8%

China Medical System Holdings (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,000 shares, a growth of 11,758.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,080.0 days.
CHSYF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
China Medical System Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.