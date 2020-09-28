Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Decreases By 61.7%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CapitaLand stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

