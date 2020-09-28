Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Decreases By 61.7%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CapitaLand stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.
CapitaLand Company Profile
