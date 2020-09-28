Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Grows By 100.0%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GRWXF remained flat at $$6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

