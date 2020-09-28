Short Interest in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Expands By 3,400.0%

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BAYK opened at $6.70 on Monday. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.