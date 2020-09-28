Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Drops By 66.7%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

