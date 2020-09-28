Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Grows By 600.0%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVPI opened at $0.05 on Monday. AVP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get AVP alerts:

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.