Short Interest in Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 74,800.0%

Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 74,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Atos SE/Atos Origins alerts:

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE/Atos Origins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.