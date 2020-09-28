Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 93.8%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALFVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

