Short Interest in ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Decreases By 61.3%

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ATASY opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.11. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

