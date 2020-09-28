Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 84.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

