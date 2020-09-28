Short Interest in ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Increases By 150.0%

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $105.54 on Monday. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC lowered ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ARKEMA/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

