Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Drops By 88.9%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 220,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Apex Global Brands has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Apex Global Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

