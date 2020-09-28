Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Increases By 170.8%

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

