Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Increases By 170.8%

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
