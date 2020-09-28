Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Decreases By 93.1%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.
About Amerigo Resources
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.