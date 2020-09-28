Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Decreases By 93.1%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

About Amerigo Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.