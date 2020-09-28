Short Interest in American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) Expands By 5,100.0%

American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
AMGY opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Metal & Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About American Metal & Technology
