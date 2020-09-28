Short Interest in American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) Expands By 5,100.0%

American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AMGY opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Metal & Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About American Metal & Technology

American Metal & Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, American Metal Technology Group, manufactures and sells high-precision investment casting and metal fabrication products in the People's Republic of China. It offers investment casting and machined products, including valves, pipe fittings, regulators, dispensers, machinery spare parts, marine hardware, water treatment parts, automotive and airplane accessories, electronic circuit boards for home appliances and motion controllers, and other equipment parts.

