Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Declines By 87.5%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

