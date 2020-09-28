Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declines By 75.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AWCMY stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

