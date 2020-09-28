Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Increases By 476.4%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 476.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ALJ Regional stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.89. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.46.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter.
ALJ Regional Company Profile
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.
