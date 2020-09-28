Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Increases By 476.4%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 476.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALJ Regional stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.89. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

