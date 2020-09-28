Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Grows By 550.0%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.06 on Monday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. It markets Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination of perindopril argenine, an ACE inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

