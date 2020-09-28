Short Interest in Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 90.5%

Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Acorn Energy news, CEO Jan H. Loeb bought 245,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,099.76. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACFN opened at $0.30 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

