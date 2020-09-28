Shift One Day Trading Volume Hits $242.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Shift has a market cap of $2.13 million and $242.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shift has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.