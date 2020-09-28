SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $452,021.57 and approximately $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,883.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.22 or 0.03346517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02115410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00426026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00885497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00523236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010798 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

