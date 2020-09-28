SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in September

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

