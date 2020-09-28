Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHCAY opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.28. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHCAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

